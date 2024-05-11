JEECUP 2024: Examination Dates Out For UP Joint Entrance Examination Council

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) has announced the examination dates for UPJEE JEECUP 2024. As per the official notification released, the exam will be conducted between June 13-20, 2024. JEECUP is held for admission to various government and private polytechnic colleges in the state.

The correction window for the application forms will remain open between May 11-12 till 11.59 pm. Following the exam, the JEECUP answer key for 2024 will be available on the official website, and the results are expected to be announced soon after the exam.

The courses offered through JEECUP 2024 are Technology, Engineering and Pharmacy. The entrance examination is held as a computer-based test that will check the aptitude and knowledge of the candidates in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The eligible candidates must qualify for the exam and participate in the admission process. There is no other mode of admission for the participating institutes of JEECUP.

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) was formed in the year 1986-87 for the admission in all the polytechnic institutions in the state by conducting admission test at the state level. Based on the nature of work, Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has been assigned the responsibility to conduct the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (UPJEE(P)).