Coronavirus: JEECUP Extends UPJEE Application Form Submission Date

COVID-19: JEECUP has extended the last date for application submission for UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2020

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the last date for application submission for UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2020. Interested candidates can now submit their application till April 20, 2020. According to a notice released on the official website of the JEECUP, the candidates will also be allowed to modify their application forms from April 21 to 24. The entrance examination will be conducted for admission to Diploma courses in the Polytechnics/Institutes affiliated to Board of Technical Education, UP. The application form can be accessed from the official JEECUP website at www.jeecup.nic.in.

Though, the Council has not mentioned any specific reason to postpone the registration date, it is expected that the change in the dates has been decided due to prevailing situations in the country due to the spread of COVID-19 and the subsequent India lockdown announced on Tuesday for three weeks.

"Extended Last date of Registration for UPJEE-2020 is 20th APRIL, 2020, Modification in candidate data will be available between 21st to 24th APRIL 2020 (sic)," said the notification released on the JEECUP official portal.

With this change, the date of JEECUP is also expected to change. The Council had earlier decided to conduct the offline examinations for various categories on April 26 and the online examinations on April 27.

"The UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC) -2020 application has been made completely online i.e. the candidate have to fill the particulars online and also upload their photograph and signature. Due to above, the provision of sending hard copy of the application i.e. confirmation page to the UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC) office has been done away with," the official JEECUP notification said.

Candidates should go through the information brochure and check their category and respective eligibility criteria before beginning the application process. An applicant is allowed to submit only one application form in each category.

UPJEE date extension details were notified on the official portal at jeecup.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News