JEE Main 2024: Registrations To Begin For JEE Main Session 2 Tomorrow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for Joint Entrance Examination, (JEE Main) Session 2 on February 2, 2024. Eligible candidates can register on the official website of JEE Mains 2024.

The last date for submission of the application form is March 2, 2024. The deadline for successful transaction of prescribed application fee is also March 2, 2024.

Applicants will be notified about their city of examination by third week of March 2024. The admit cards will be available for downloading three days before the actual date of examination.

The examination is scheduled between April 1- April 15, 2024. The results will be announced on April 25, 2024.

Steps to register for the exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JEE Main 2024 session 2 registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and login

Step 4: Fill the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

JEE Main 2024: Admission Eligibility

The JEE Main examination is the gateway for admission to prestigious institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs). The eligibility criteria include securing a minimum of 75 per cent marks in the 12th-grade examination or being in the top 20 percentile of the respective Board's 12th-grade examination. For candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), the qualifying marks are reduced to 65 per cent. Additionally, specific subject combinations in the qualifying examination are required for admission to BE/BTech and BArch/BPlanning courses in these institutes.