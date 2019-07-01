Bihar Begins Registration For Engineering Counselling (UGEAC) Based On JEE Main Ranks

BCECEB begins UGEAC registration for B.Tech. counselling

JEE Main 2019: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has begun the registration process for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling (UGEAC) today. JEE Main 219 qualified candidates can apply for UGEAC. UGEAC process is conducted for admission to B.E. / B. Tech. Courses in Government Engineering Colleges of Bihar and Exalt College of Engineering and Technology (Private), Vaishali, Bihar.

The UGEAC 2019 registration will close on July 15, 2019. The last date to pay registration fee through challan is July 16, 2019 (up to working hours of the bank). The last date of Payment through Net Banking / Debit Card / Credit Card after submission of the Online Application Form of Registered Candidate is July 17, 2019.

After payment of fee, candidates will be allowed to edit application form from July 18 to July 20, 2019.

Students applying for UGEAC 2019 should keep the following items at hand before applying for the counselling process:

Email id

Mobile no

Scanned / Soft copy passport size photograph (Less than 100KB)

Scanned / Soft copy of signature (Less than 100KB)

Aadhaar Card (if available)

Credit card, Net banking or ATM-cum-Debit card if available

The merit list for UGEAC 2019 will be released on the BCECEB website on July 23, 2019. The dates of counselling based on the merit list will be announced later.

This year the counselling process will be done and further information will be notified only after the merit list is released.

