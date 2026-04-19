JEE Main Session 2 Result Likely Tomorrow: Download Link, Scorecard Details, What To Do Next

JEE Main 2026 April Session Result: Nearly 11 lakh students are awaiting the JEE Main Session 2 BE/BTech Paper 1 results along with the All India Rank (AIR) list, which is expected to be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 20, 2026. Once declared, candidates will be able to access and download their scorecards from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, using their application number and password.

In Session 1, about 13 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination, with 12 students achieving a perfect 100 percentile.

How To Download JEE Main Session 2 Scorecards?

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on "JEE (Main) Session 2 BE/BTech Paper 1 Result 2026" under the "Public Notices" section.

Enter your application number and password.

Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

What To Do Next?

Students who qualify in JEE Main will become eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced examination, which is the gateway to admission into premier institutes like IITs.

Based on their performance in JEE Advanced, candidates will be considered for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other participating institutes through a multi-round counselling process.

The JEE Advanced 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on May 17, 2026.

The Session 2 exams were conducted between April 2 and April 8 in computer-based mode across 304 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

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The cut-off is expected to be around 93-95 percentile for the General category, while it may range from 0.001 to 1.0 percentile for Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

ALSO READ | JEE Main Session 2 Result To Be Out On April 20, Category-Wise Expected Cut-Off Here

Details Mentioned on JEE Main 2026 Scorecard

The scorecard will contain key details related to a candidate's performance. Students are advised to check all information carefully after downloading.