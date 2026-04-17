JEE Main Session 2 Result To Be Out On April 20, Category-Wise Expected Cut-Off Here

JEE Main Session 2 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2 Paper 1 results on April 20, 2026 (tentative), as per the official notice. Students who appeared for both sessions will have their best score considered, and a normalised scoring system will be applied.
Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their results from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in - using their application number and password.
The JEE Main cut-off is the minimum percentile required for candidates to qualify for JEE Advanced and participate in JoSAA counselling.
JEE Main Expected Cut-Off
As per the previous years' analysis, the qualifying cut-off for the General category is expected to be around 93-95 percentile, while for GEN-EWS, it is likely to be around 80-82 percentile.
|Category
|Cut-Off Based on previous Year
|Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|79-81
|Scheduled Caste (SC)
|61-64
|Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|48-50,
|Persons with Disability (PwD)
|0.001-1.0
How To Download JEE Main Session 2 Result?
- Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- Click on "JEE (Main)- Session 2 Paper 1 Result 2026" under the "Public Notices" section.
- Enter your application number and password.
- Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
Details Mentioned on JEE Main 2026 Scorecard
The scorecard will contain important information related to your performance. Check all details carefully after downloading.
- Candidate's name
- Roll number & application number
- Parents' details
- State code of eligibility
- Subject-wise marks percentile (Physics, Chemistry, Maths)
- Total marks and percentile score
- All India Rank (AIR)
- Category rank
- Qualifying status for JEE Advanced
The JEE Main session two examination was held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and April 8, 2026 in Computer-Based Mode. Around 11.23 lakh candidates had appeared for the exams.