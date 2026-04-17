JEE Main Session 2 Result To Be Out On April 20, Category-Wise Expected Cut-Off Here

JEE Main Session 2 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2 Paper 1 results on April 20, 2026 (tentative), as per the official notice. Students who appeared for both sessions will have their best score considered, and a normalised scoring system will be applied.

Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their results from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in - using their application number and password.

The JEE Main cut-off is the minimum percentile required for candidates to qualify for JEE Advanced and participate in JoSAA counselling.

JEE Main Expected Cut-Off

As per the previous years' analysis, the qualifying cut-off for the General category is expected to be around 93-95 percentile, while for GEN-EWS, it is likely to be around 80-82 percentile.

Category Cut-Off Based on previous Year Other Backward Classes (OBC) 79-81 Scheduled Caste (SC) 61-64 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 48-50, Persons with Disability (PwD) 0.001-1.0

How To Download JEE Main Session 2 Result?

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on "JEE (Main)- Session 2 Paper 1 Result 2026" under the "Public Notices" section.

Enter your application number and password.

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Official Website Link

Details Mentioned on JEE Main 2026 Scorecard

The scorecard will contain important information related to your performance. Check all details carefully after downloading.

- Candidate's name

- Roll number & application number

- Parents' details

- State code of eligibility

- Subject-wise marks percentile (Physics, Chemistry, Maths)

- Total marks and percentile score

- All India Rank (AIR)

- Category rank

- Qualifying status for JEE Advanced

The JEE Main session two examination was held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and April 8, 2026 in Computer-Based Mode. Around 11.23 lakh candidates had appeared for the exams.