JEE Main Result 2026: Final Merit List, Normalisation, Percentile Calculation Explained

JEE Main Result 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 result is expected today, according to a press note released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam conducting body has displayed the final answer key PDF on its official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA will soon release the final merit list, All India Rank (AIR), and scorecards of the candidates.

Session 2 NTA Score Calculation

For Session 2 of the JEE Main 2026, the NTA scores will be calculated using the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate. Based on the official marking scheme, four marks will be awarded for every correct answer, and one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. The calculated NTA scores for all the registered candidates will comprise the two NTA scores of the three subjects (Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry).

Compilation Of Final Merit List

The exam conducting body will then merge the total scores of the candidates in Session 1 and Session 2 for the compilation of the final result and merit list. For candidates who have appeared in both sessions of the JEE Main exam, the best of the two scores will be considered for the final ranking.

Result Declaration

The final result announcement of the JEE Main 2026 will comprise the NTA scores and rank of all candidates who appeared in Session 1 and Session 2. The scorecard will display the following information:

NTA scores obtained by the candidate in Session 1

NTA scores obtained in Session 2

Best of the two total NTA scores for those who appeared in both sessions

Candidates who qualify for appearing in JEE Advanced 2026

Normalisation Process

The exam conducting body uses the normalisation process to compare the scores of the candidates across multiple sessions and papers. The NTA will use the normalisation procedure based on percentile score to ensure that candidates are neither benefitted nor disadvantaged due to the difficulty level of the examination, hence, maintaining fairness across all sessions.

JEE Main 2026 Percentile Score

The percentile score will be the normalised score for the JEE Main examination. Candidates must note that the exam conducting body will use the percentile score instead of the actual/raw marks to prepare the final merit list.

Based on the normalisation process, the topper (highest score) of each session will get the same percentile of 100. The marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores will also be converted to appropriate percentiles.

The JEE Main 2026 rank list will comprise the All India Rank and the All India category rank of the candidates.