JEE Main Result Not Today: Official

JEE Main 2019 result: The entrance exam result will be released on jeemain.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) will not release the JEE Main result for April exam today. According to an official, date details for the result for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April exam will be decided on Monday. NTA, the official organisation mandated for organising entrance and eligibility tests in India by the education ministry, conducted the second edition of JEE Main exam in the first and second weeks of April. NDTV had earlier reported that the results are expected this Sunday keeping in view the pace the Agency released the JEE Main results of first edition of the exams held in January. However, NTA has set April 30 as the tentative results declaration date for the exams which are held for an eligibility test for engineering institutes in the country.

"We will be able to say anything specific by Monday only," the NTA official told NDTV when asked about the JEE Main result declaration date.

JEE Main April result will be be released on the official website of the exam, jeemain.nic.in.

NTA tool up the responsibility of organising JEE Main from 2019 onwards. This examination was being conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) till 2018.

NTA also organises NEET for medical and dental admissions and UGC NET exams.

JEE Main can be used for admission to premier technological institutes like NITs, IIITs and CFTIs participating though Central Seat Allocation Board subject to the condition that the candidate should have secured at least 75% marks in the 12th class examination, or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th class examination conducted by the respective Boards.

For SC/ST candidates the qualifying marks would be 65% in the 12th class examination.

Based JEE Main result scores, students will be shortlisted for JEE Advanced entrance exam, which is the test for IIT admissions in the country.

