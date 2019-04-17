JEE Main 2019 Result Expected Soon; Check Ranks, Scores Details Here

JEE Main result 2019: The results are expected to be released by April 19

JEE Main result for the second edition of the competitive exams will be released anytime soon. JEE Main 2019 April edition was conducted throughout the country and abroad on April 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in which 9,58,619 candidates were registered. The National Testing Agency or NTA, the official agency which is mandated to organise government competitive exams, has recently uploaded the JEE Main answer key for candidates to challenge. The challenge was held till April 16. Though the NTA has its official notification said the JEE Main result will be released before April 30, keeping in view the record pace it released the results of January exams, the results are expected anytime by April 19.

The NTA, which conducted the JEE Main January edition from January 8 to 12, released the results on January 19, much earlier than its scheduled result date. The fete was lauded as the results were released in a record time.

The Paper 2 result is expected by May 15.

The NTA has also displayed candidate question paper and the responses attempted thereon by each candidate on the website- jeemain.nic.in

JEE Main result 2019: Scores, ranks

As the JEE Main April 2019 Paper 1 was conducted in multi-shifts, NTA scores will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate.

What is NTA score

The calculated NTA scores for the Raw Marks for all the shifts/sessions will be merged for further processing.

The NTA Score of the Total is NOT an aggregate or average of the NTA Score of individual subject.

NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained.

JEE Main overall merit list

The four NTA scores for each of the candidates in Paper-1 of JEE Main January 2019 as well as for the April 2019 will be merged for compilation of result and preparation of overall Merit List/Ranking.

For the candidates who appeared in both the attempts, best of the two NTA scores (total) will be considered for further processing.

In case of a tie, i.e. when two or more candidates obtain equal Total NTA Score in JEE Main 2019, inter-se merit of such candidates will be determined in following order:

Rank list for admission to B.E. /B. Tech. (in institutions other than IITs):

NTA score in Mathematics

NTA score in Physics

NTA score in Chemistry

Candidates older in age

If the resolution is not possible after this criterion, candidates will be given the same rank.

The NTA scores of both the examination and rank of Paper 1 of JEE Main 2019 for all candidates who appeared in January 2019 as well as in April 2019 will be declared by April 30, 2019.

This will comprise of the four NTA scores obtained by the candidate in first attempt four NTA scores obtained in second attempt and four NTA scores for those appeared in both the attempts (best of the two Total NTA scores) along with the status of those who qualify for appearing in JEE Advanced 2019 provided and subject to other conditions of eligibility being met.

