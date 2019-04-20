JEE Main Result Anytime Soon

JEE Main Result Update; Expected Anytime Before April 30

JEE main result will be declared before April 30. However considering the JEE main result of January exam, it can be expected anytime soon. Last time, in the January edition of JEE main, National Testing Agency (NTA) had declared the result within a week after the exam was over. The JEE main January exam was held from January 8 to January 12 and the result came on January 19, which much earlier than the scheduled result date. Considering this pattern and some of the media reports which have quoted the NTA Chairman saying that the JEE main result can also be expected be sooner than April 30, students should be ready with their roll numbers.

JEE Main 2019 April edition was conducted throughout the country and abroad on April 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in which 9,58,619 candidates were registered.

In the first ever biannual JEE main exam, in which the best of the two scores will be considered for admission, close to 72% examinees were common in both the tests.

So far, the agency has released the preliminary answer keys for all the sessions of JEE main exam held on 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12 April. Candidates were allowed to challenge the answer key till April 16.

The JEE main result will be decided on the final answer key. The result for architecture paper will be released before mid-May.

