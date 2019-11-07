'No Other States Approached': Exam Agency On JEE Main Language Row

JEE main language row: Exam agency NTA issues clarification

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, voiced concern on why the national engineering entrance exam, JEE main, is being conducted for only Gujarati language apart from English and Hindi, the exam conducting agency, NTA has clarified that no other states have approached it for providing question papers in other Indian languages.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is in its second year of functioning, has clarified that since 2013 the exam is being held in Gujarati language as per the request of the state government.

"None of the other states have approached NTA to provide the JEE Main question paper in any other Indian national language," reads the notice released by the NTA.

JEE main was envisaged in 2013 and states were asked to admit their students through the exam. While Gujarat agreed for JEE main for the admission process of all its technical institutes, Maharashtra followed in the next year. The Maharashtra state requested to provide the question paper in the language of Marathi and Urdu, which was implemented till 2016.

In 2016, both the states withdrew their consent for considering JEE main a sole criteria for engineering admissions, said NTA.

However, Gujarat government requested to continue with the translation of JEE (Main) question paper in Gujarati language.

"Therefore, the translation in Marathi and Urdu language was stopped. However, the translation of JEE (Main) question paper in Gujarati language continued on the request of Gujarat State," the official notice also reads.

