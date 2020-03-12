JEE Main Application Ends Today For April 2020 Exam

JEE Main 2020 application process will end today for April exam

JEE Main application process will end today. National Testing Agency (NTA), after concluding the application process, will begin form correction process on March 13. Applicants will have four days' time to edit or modify their application process. The edit option will conclude on March 16.

JEE Main (II) will be held between April 5 and April 7 and between April 9 and April 11. The exam will be held in computer-based mode except for the drawing test.

Since the exam will be held in multiple shifts, the raw marks scored by students will be normalized. The result for JEE Main April 2020 exam will be available by the end of April 2020.

NTA conducts JEE Main twice a year. The first JEE Main for 2020 was held in January and its results were announced on January 17, 2020.

The NTA scores of students who appeared in January exam and who appear in April exam will be merged for compilation of result and preparation of overall Merit List/ Ranking. In case of candidates who appeared in both the exams, the better of their two NTA scores (total) will be considered for further processing.

JEE Main exam is also an eligibility criterion for JEE Advanced exam. The top 2,50,000 rank-holders in JEE Main exam will become eligible for JEE Advanced exam which will be held in May. The registration for JEE Advanced 2020 will begin on May 1 and conclude on May 6, 2020.

