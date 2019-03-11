JEE (Main) Application Correction Window Opens

JEE (Main) Application Correction Window Active Till March 15

Application correction link for JEE (Main) has been made active at the official website jeemain.nic.in. From March 11 to March 15, registered candidates can correct the application form and rectify any error. Except choice of cities candidates can correct other fields in the form-name, mother's name, father's name, etc." Since, it is a onetime facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are informed to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance will be given," said the JEE unit, National Testing Agency (NTA).

NTA will conduct the second JEE (main) in April. The exam will be held from April 7 to April 20 at various centres nationwide. While results for the B.E and B.Tech paper will be released within 10 days of the last exam, the result of the architecture paper will be released in May.

"The additional fee (if applicable) should be paid by the candidates only through credit/debit card/net banking or UPI during the period from 11/03/2019 to 16/03/2019 (11:50 p.m.)," reads the official notification from the agency.

Registered candidates have to use their registration number and password as login credential.

Admission criteria to Undergraduate Engineering courses at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, Institutions funded by participating State Governments, and other Institutions shall include the performance in the class 12/equivalent qualifying Examination and in the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main).

