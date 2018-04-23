JEE Main Answer Key 2018 To Be Released Tomorrow @ Jeemain.nic.in: How To Download

The JEE Main Answer Key will be released on the official website, jeemain.nic.in.
JEE Main Answer Key 2018:CBSE will release JEE Main 2018 entrance examination answer key tomorrow. The JEE Main Answer Key will be released on the official website, jeemain.nic.in. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has held Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main for the admission to premier technological and engineering institutes on April 8 (offline mode) and April 15, 16 (online mode). The candidates will be given chance to raise objections to the official answer keys published by the board.
JEE Main Answer Key 2018: How to download
Follow these steps to download your JEE Main Answer Key:
Step One: Go to the official website jeemain.nic.in
Step Two: Click on the JEE Main answer key link
Step Three: Login with your registration details
Step Four: Download your answer key
More than 10 lakh students appeared for the JEE Main exam in offline mode and 2.16 lakh students appeared for the exam in online mode.
The result for JEE Main 2018 exam will be announced on April 30, 2018. The result will be declared on the official result portal (www.results.nic.in).