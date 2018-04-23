JEE Main Answer Key 2018 To Be Released Tomorrow @ Jeemain.nic.in: How To Download The JEE Main Answer Key will be released on the official website, jeemain.nic.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT The JEE Main Answer Key will be released on the official website, jeemain.nic.in. JEE Main Answer Key 2018:CBSE will release JEE Main 2018 entrance examination answer key tomorrow. The JEE Main Answer Key will be released on the official website, jeemain.nic.in. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has held Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main for the admission to premier technological and engineering institutes on April 8 (offline mode) and April 15, 16 (online mode). The candidates will be given chance

JEE Main Answer Key 2018: How to download

Follow these steps to download your JEE Main Answer Key:



Step One: Go to the official website jeemain.nic.in



Step Two: Click on the JEE Main answer key link



Step Three: Login with your registration details



Step Four: Download your answer key



More than 10 lakh students appeared for the JEE Main exam in offline mode and 2.16 lakh students appeared for the exam in online mode.



The result for JEE Main 2018 exam will be announced on April 30, 2018. The result will be declared on the official result portal (www.results.nic.in).



Click here for more



CBSE will release JEE Main 2018 entrance examination answer key tomorrow. The JEE Main Answer Key will be released on the official website, jeemain.nic.in. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has held Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main for the admission to premier technological and engineering institutes on April 8 (offline mode) and April 15, 16 (online mode). The candidates will be given chance to raise objections to the official answer keys published by the board.Follow these steps to download your JEE Main Answer Key:Step One: Go to the official website jeemain.nic.inStep Two: Click on the JEE Main answer key linkStep Three: Login with your registration detailsStep Four: Download your answer keyMore than 10 lakh students appeared for the JEE Main exam in offline mode and 2.16 lakh students appeared for the exam in online mode. The result for JEE Main 2018 exam will be announced on April 30, 2018. The result will be declared on the official result portal (www.results.nic.in).Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter