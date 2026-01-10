JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Admit Cards Out Soon



The National Testing Agency (NTA) will shortly release the admit cards for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their cards by using their login credentials. The exam body recently released the city intimation slips comprising information for the allotment of the city for the exam.

NTA had earlier revised the schedule for the Joint Entrance Exam Main 2026. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be conducted between January 21 and January 30. However, as per the revised schedule, the exams will now conclude on January 29.

The JEE Main exam session 1 is scheduled between January 21-30, 2026. The exam on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28 will be held for Paper 1 BE/BTech. The Paper 2A exam for Barch, Paper 2B (BPlanning) and Paper 2A and 2B (Barch and B Planning) will be held on January 29, 2026. The results for the first session of JEE Main will be announced by February 12, 2026.

JEE Main session 2 is scheduled for April 1-10, 2026. The results for session 2 will be announced by April 20, 2025. Registrations for JEE Main Session 2 will be held between April 2-9, 2026. The details for the same will be released by the NTA.

Candidates who qualify JEE Main will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced. JEE Advanced 2026 is scheduled for May 17 in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 pm (paper 1) and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (paper 2). The registration process for the same will begin on April 23, 2026.

JEE Main is a national-level entrance examination conducted by the NTA for students seeking admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture courses in India. It is used for admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and many other engineering colleges, and it also serves as the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, which is required for entry into IITs. The exam mainly tests students in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and is usually conducted online twice a year, allowing students to improve their scores.

