JEE Main 2026: January 23 Exam Ends, 7.70 Lakh Candidates Appear So Far

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 on its third day, Thursday, January 23, 2026, recording an overall attendance of 96.15 per cent so far. The examination is being held in two shifts daily, with the first shift from 9 AM to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. The exam, which began on January 21, will continue until January 29.

In an official update on JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1, the NTA reported overall attendance of 96.15 per cent as of January 23, 2026.

A total of 8,01,326 candidates were scheduled to appear across centres nationwide, of which 7,70,441 have appeared so far. Aadhaar verification was successfully completed for 7,40,412 candidates, accounting for 96.10 per cent of those who appeared. During the ongoing session, 2,563 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates took the examination.

The NTA attributed the smooth and orderly conduct of the examination to seamless coordination with state and district authorities, as well as disciplined participation by candidates at the examination centres.

Candidates requiring assistance or clarification related to JEE Main 2026 may contact the NTA through the official email jeemain@nta.ac.in or the helpline number 011-40759000, the agency said.

JEE Main 2026: NTA Advises Nanded Candidates Ahead Of January 24 Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory for candidates appearing for JEE (Main) 2026 Session-1 in Nanded, Maharashtra, on January 24, 2026. The city will host the "Hind Di Chadar" Samagam, organised by the Maharashtra government in tribute to Guru Tej Bahadur Ji, which may affect traffic on key routes.

Candidates are advised to plan their travel in advance and report to their exam centres well before the scheduled time. They must carry their admit card and a valid government-issued photo ID, as authorities may verify these documents during security and traffic checks.

The NTA has urged candidates to follow the advisory carefully to avoid any last-minute inconvenience and ensure smooth entry to the examination centres.