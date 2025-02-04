JEE Main 2025 Session 1: Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet Expected Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the provisional answer key for Joint Entrance Exam 2025 Session 1. The answer key for the JEE Main 2025 will contain the correct responses to the questions asked in the exam. Candidates can refer to the answer key to check the correct responses to calculate the JEE Main score. Along with the answer key, NTA will also release the response sheet of the exam. Candidates will be able to download the response sheet by using their login credentials such as application number and date of birth. The response sheet will comprise of the answers marked by the candidates to the questions in the JEE Main 2025 exam. Applicants will be able to calculate their estimated score in the exam by referring to the response sheet.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 was conducted on January 22, 23, and 24, 28, 29 and 30. As per reports, the results for the JEE Main Session 1 are expected to be released by February 12, 2025 on the official website. Candidates will be able to check their results by logging in with their application number and date of birth. The result will include important details such as the applicant's score, percentile and other related key information.

As per the information bulletin by the NTA, "The NTA will display the Provisional Answer Key of the questions on the NTA website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/, with a public notice, issued to this effect on the said website, to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys with a nonrefundable online payment of Rs 200/- per question challenged as processing charges. The provisional Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days."

“The NTA will display the recorded responses and question papers attempted by the candidates on the NTA website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ prior to the declaration of the result / NTA Score. The recorded responses are likely to be displayed for two to three days,” it added.

The Session 2 of the JEE Main 2025 will begin from April 1 and conclude on April 8, 2025. The JEE Main exams are conducted for securing a seat in 32 NITs, 26 IIITs, 40 GFTIs, and other participating colleges. Candidates who secure the required percentile in the JEE Mains are eligible to appear in the JEE Advanced 2025.