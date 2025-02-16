JEE Main 2025: Last Day To Raise Objections Against Paper 2 Answer Key Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key and recorded responses for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2025 Session 1, Paper 2A (BArch), and Paper 2B (BPlanning). The deadline to raise objections to the answer key is today, 2025, up to 11:50 PM.

Candidates who wish to challenge any answer in the key can do so by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged.

The payment for the processing fee may be made through debit card, credit card, or net banking. No challenge will be entertained without the receipt of the processing fee, and payments through any other mode will not be accepted.

If a candidate's challenge is found to be correct, the answer key will be revised and applied to all candidates' responses accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the results will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance or rejection of their challenge. The final answer key, as determined by experts after resolving challenges, will be considered final.

JEE Main Session 1 Exam Dates

The Session 1 exams were conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29 for BE/BTech (Paper 1) and on January 30 for BArch (Paper 2A) and BPlan (Paper 2B). The exams were held across 618 centers in 289 Indian cities, along with 15 overseas locations.