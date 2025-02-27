JEE Main 2025 Correction Window Opens, Check Last Date To Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the correction window for making changes in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 2 today. Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to make any changes in the JEE Main Session 2 application forms can do so by visiting the official website of the NTA by February 28, 2025.



No correction in particulars will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances after February 28. The additional fee (wherever applicable) will be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.



NTA noted that since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates.

The correction window was opened by the NTA in response to numerous representations received from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to edit/modify their particulars in the online application form of the JEE Main Session 2.



As per the official notification, candidates are allowed to edit or modify the following details in their application forms.



Correction in these fields will be applicable only after payment of an additional fee.

Course (Paper)

Medium of Question Paper

State Code of Eligibility

Examination cities as per the available options.

Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12)

Gender

Category

Fee Payment (if applicable)

Candidates will not be allowed to change:

Mobile Number

E-Mail Address

Address (Permanent and Present)

Emergency contact details

Photograph of candidate

