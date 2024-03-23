JEE Main 2024: City Intimation Slip For JEE Main Session 2 To Be Out Soon, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Session 2 from April 1-15, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to check their city intimation slips soon. NTA is expected to release the city intimation slips by the last week of March.

As per the official website, the announcement of the city of examination was to be made by third week of March. The admit cards will be available for download from the NTA website three days before the actual date of the examination. The results will be announced on April 25, 2024.

The JEE Main examination is the gateway for admission to prestigious institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs).

Candidates who qualify the Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE Main 2024) will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced. Online registration for JEE Advanced will begin on April 21, 2024 and will close on April 30, 2024.

Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelors, Integrated Masters, Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, or Architecture. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is the organising institute for the JEE Advanced 2024.