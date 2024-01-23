Admit Cards For JEE Main Paper 1 To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Download

The National Testing Agency will soon release the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination Session 1 (Paper 1). The exam for the Paper 1 exam will be held for BE/BTech. The agency has already released the admit cards for the Paper 2 examination that will be held for BArch/BPlanning.

Once released, candidates who have registered for the JEE Main Session 1 will be able to access their admit cards from the official website. The candidates will be able to download the cards by using their login credentials. They will be required to download the admit card by using their application number and date of birth.

The examinations for Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning) are scheduled for January 24, while the Paper 1 (BE/BTech) examination will be held on January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2024. Paper 1 (BE/BTech) exams will occur in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm. The JEE Mains Session 2 is set for April 1 to April 15, 2024.

Steps to download admit cards

Step 1- Visit the official website of JEE Main 2024

Step 2- Select the link for the JEE Main admit card

Step 3- Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 4- The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step 5- Download and take a print of your admit card for future use

The JEE Main examination comprises two distinct papers. Candidates qualifying for Paper 1 are eligible for undergraduate engineering programmes such as BE/BTech in NITs, IIITs, and other CFTIs, as well as institutions and universities funded or recognised by participating State Governments. Successful candidates in JEE (Main) also qualify for the JEE (Advanced), the entrance exam for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Paper 2 of JEE (Main) is designed for individuals aspiring to pursue BArch and BPlanning courses across different universities in the country.