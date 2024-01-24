JEE Main 2024: Admit Card For BE/BTech Paper 1 Likely To Be Released Today

JEE Main 2024: The paper 1 examination for BE/BTech is scheduled to be held on January 27.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 Admit Card for the BE/BTech (paper 1) examination today. The paper 1 examination is scheduled to be held on January 27. According to the agency, hall tickets for each exam will be issued three days before. Once released, candidates appearing for the examination will be able to access their admit cards from the official website by using their application number and date of birth.

The admit cards provide details such as the exam day and shift timing, reporting time, and instructions for the exam day.

Earlier, the NTA had issued the admit cards for the Paper 2 examination that is being held for BArch/BPlanning.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 is set to begin today, with Paper 2A and Paper 2B - BArch and BPlanning - in the second shift, from 3pm to 6.30pm.

JEE Main 2024 session 1 for the Engineering paper will occur on January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. There will be two shifts - the first one from 9am to 12pm and the second one from 3pm to 6pm.

JEE Main 2024 paper 1: Steps to download admit card

Visit the official website

Click on the paper 1 BE/BTech hall ticket download link

Enter the application number and date of birth

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

JEE Main 2024: Exam Papers

The JEE Main examination comprises two distinct papers. Candidates qualifying for Paper 1 are eligible for Undergraduate Engineering programs like BE/BTech in NITs, IIITs, and other CFTIs, as well as institutions and universities funded or recognized by participating State Governments. Successful candidates in JEE (Main) also qualify for the JEE (Advanced), the entrance exam for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Paper 2 of JEE (Main) is designed for individuals aspiring to pursue BArch and BPlanning courses across different universities in the country.

Examination papers are categorised as follows:

Paper 1: BE/BTech

Paper 2A: BArchSubjects: Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry

Type of Questions: Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions with numerical value answers, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry

Mode of examination: "Computer Based Test (CBT)" mode only

Sections: Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Drawing Test

Type of questions: Objective Type - MCQs and Questions with numerical value answers for Mathematics; Aptitude Test with MCQs; Drawing Test for drawing aptitude

Mode of examination:

"Computer Based Test (CBT)" mode for Mathematics and Aptitude Test; "Pen and Paper Based" (offline) mode for Drawing Test on an A4 size Drawing sheet

Paper 2B: B Planning

Sections: Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Planning-Based Questions

Type of questions:

Objective type - MCQs and questions with numerical value answers for Mathematics; Aptitude Test with MCQs; Objective Type - MCQs for planning-based questions

The total number of questions for JEE Mains 2024 is 90, with 30 questions in each subject (Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry).

The total marks for the JEE Mains 2024 exam are 300 (100 marks for each section). The marking scheme includes +4 marks for each correct answer and -1 mark for each wrong answer in MCQs. For questions with numerical value answers, candidates will receive +4 marks for each correct answer and face a negative marking of 1 mark for each incorrect answer.

The JEE Main BArch exam pattern 2024 consists of 82 questions with a total of 400 marks, including Mathematics, Aptitude, and Drawing tests.

JEE Main BPlan Exam Pattern 2024

The exam includes 105 questions with a total of 400 marks, covering Mathematics, Aptitude, and Planning tests. The marking scheme for both these papers is similar to Paper 1, with +4 marks for correct answers and -1 mark for wrong answers in MCQs. Drawing and Planning tests are evaluated separately out of 100 marks each.



JEE Main 2024 serves as the gateway for admission to prestigious institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs). The eligibility criteria involve securing a minimum of 75 per cent marks in the 12th-grade examination or being in the top 20 percentile of the respective Board's 12th-grade examination. For SC and ST candidates, the qualifying marks are reduced to 65 per cent. Moreover, specific subject combinations in the qualifying examination are required for admission to BE/BTech and BArch/BPlanning courses in these institutes.