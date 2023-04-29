JEE (Main) 2023 Session 2 Result Declared: How To Check Rank

The JEE (Main) 2023 session 1 exam was held between January 24 and January 31.

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2023 session 2 result has been declared today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) published the results on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check their score and rank in the entrance examination through individual login.

The JEE (Main) 2023 session 2 exam was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15.

How to check JEE (Main) 2023 session 2 result:

Step – 1 Visit the official website of JEE (Main)

Step – 2 On the homepage, click on the result link after which you will redirected to a new page.

Step – 3 Enter your application number, date of birth, and the given security pin to login.

Step – 4 Your result will be displayed on your screen. Check the score and rank.

Step – 5 Download the result for future reference.

The NTA has also published the final answer key for Paper I (BE and BTech) of the JEE (Main) 2023 session 2 exam on its official website.

The JEE (Main) 2023 session 1 exam was held between January 24 and January 31.

Candidates who pass the JEE (Main) 2023 and meet the eligibility criteria will be able to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023. The exam is scheduled to be held on June 4. Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Copy of the candidates' responses in the exam will be available on the official website on June 9.

Those who appeared for BE and BTech paper of JEE (Main) must be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates including all categories to be eligible to sit for JEE (Advanced). Candidates must also be born on or after October 1, 1998. The age limit has been relaxed by five years for candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwD categories.