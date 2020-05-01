JEE Main 2020 Preparation Tips By Expert

JEE Main 2020 exam dates have not been announced yet and students have extra time to prepare

With uncertainty looming around JEE Main exam dates, students are anxious about their performance in the exam when finally the date is announced. During this time experts, teachers and educators have consistently emphasized that students should not take stress and prepare for the examinations.

National Testing Agency (NTA) which holds JEE Main examination has also advised parents to help their children learn and revise core concepts and close any learning gaps in their preparation.

MHRD Minister too, at various times, has implied that whatever the decision be regarding the entrance exams, it will be in favor of the students.

During this unique time, a different strategy is needed by students to prepare for the exams at home. We spoke to Mr. Partha Halder, Centre Head for FIITJEE, about the strategy students can adopt for preparation during and after the lockdown.

Mr. Halder says that there are broadly three categories of students.

First category of students is those who are well-prepared for the exam. Such students can focus on practice to shift to a higher level of accuracy and competency. They can target JEE Advanced exam while preparing, he says.

Second category of students is those who have prepared for the exam but still suffer from loop holes in their preparation. Such students can see this period as an advantage and fill in the gap in their preparation. They should practice and simultaneously engage in quick revision of critical topics, he says.

The third and the final category is of students who couldn't prepare well and were thinking that they do not have much scope so they should give it a miss this year. Such students can focus on important theories and quick revision of major topics. They should balance between JEE Main and Advanced exams and solve and/or practice both types of papers, he adds.

