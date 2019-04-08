JEE Main 2019: 'Difficulty Level Is Moderate', Read Paper Analysis By Expert Here

JEE Main 2019 April edition started yesterday and it was first day for Paper 1 aspirants

National Testing Agency or NTA has held the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2019 examination for the aspirants of premier engineering and technological institutes today. NTA is conducting the JEE Main - April, 2019 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at different Centres located in different Cities throughout the country and abroad from April 7, 2019 to April 10, 2019 and April 12, 2019. NTA began the computer-based paper 1 tests today.

JEE Main 2019 Review: Paper Analysis of Day 1

Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP, Educational Content, Toppr.com



"Between Physics, Chemistry, and Maths, Chemistry was the easiest subject. Most questions were straightforward and many were fact-based. This helped the students save time for other subjects. Most students felt that Physics was the toughest paper in comparison to Maths and Chemistry. The Maths paper was quite moderate even though it was expected to be much tougher. However, some questions were quite lengthy. There are conflicting opinions about the difficulty of today's exam as compared to the January exam, but many students feel that this one was slightly tougher. The JEE Main 2019 cut off is expected to be between 75-85. This is slightly higher than last year's cut off, which was at 74 for the General category."

Navin C Joshi, Academic Head and VP (JEE and NEET) at Gradeup

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully commenced the second phase of JEE Main Exam today. The exam was conducted in online mode. This is the first time that a candidate aspiring to be an engineer has two attempts within a span of three months and is getting an opportunity to improve his score. The April session for JEE Main 2019 is being conducted on 8th, 9th, 10th and 12th of April 2019. In the morning slot today, the overall level of the examination was 'Moderate'. There were no surprises in today's JEE exam paper. The pattern was similar to January and those of last years'. Chemistry section was scoring and easier than January session.

"On the whole, the Physics section was between 'Moderate to Difficult', while Chemistry section was 'Easy' with some questions directly asked from NCERT. The Mathematics section was Moderate in difficulty with lengthy questions. Out of 30 questions in each subject, about 5-6 questions were similar to previous year's JEE examination. Considering the trend and difficulty level of Chemistry in this slot, students can attempt this section first while appearing for JEE in future exam slots. Practicing previous years' JEE Main papers will also aid in scoring well in the exam.

"In the Physics section, there were maximum questions from Mechanics and Electrostatic & Magnetism. Questions were based on conceptual understanding of topics, making the section slightly difficult. In Mathematics section, the questions were structured similar to previous year's questions. In Chemistry, questions from Biomolecules, Polymers and Chemistry in everyday life were easy and comparatively higher in number.

"Based on the morning session, the expected cut-off will range between 78-83 marks."

