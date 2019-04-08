NTA Begins JEE Main April 2019; More Than 9 Lakh Expected To Appear

JEE Main April 2019 exam has begun and more than 9 lakh students are expected to appear

National Testing Agency (NTA) commenced the JEE Main April 2019 examination yesterday with paper 2. JEE Main Paper 2 is conducted for B.Architecture/B.Planning courses. Paper 2 comprises drawing test which is conducted in pen-paper mode. NTA will begin the computer-based paper 1 tests today. Paper 1 is conducted for B.E./B.Tech. courses.

NTA is conducting JEE Main April 2019 exam for paper 1 at 470 Centres in 267 Cities (09 outside India). In the JEE Main April 2019 paper 2 which was conducted yesterday, about 169,795 candidates appeared for the Test at 370 centres (inclusive of 08 centres abroad).

As per an official release, total 9,35,741 students have registered for the JEE Main second exam. Out of the total registered candidates, 3 are Transgender, 262281 are female and 673457 are male.

Category-wise, 37,128 candidates have applied under the EWS category, 4,24,299 are in General category, 88,383 are in SC category, 36,455 are in ST category, and 3,49,476 in OBC category.

All exam centres have been equipped with Live CCTV surveillance to rule out any malpractice during the examination.

Just like the JEE Main January 2019 exam, NTA has also made arrangements for live viewing of centre locations and recording of CCTVs Systems of all examination centres at the Control Room established in the NTA.

In order to stop cheating using mobile networks, NTA has also installed Jammers in all the Centres. A total of about 3,000 jammers per shift in all 10 shifts have been put in place. NTA is expected to announce the result for JEE Main April 2019 by April 30.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.