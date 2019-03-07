JEE Main (II) Registration Ends Today

JEE Main 2019 Registration Last Date Today

Online application process for the second JEE Main, scheduled for April, will end today. Candidates who wish to take the exam can register for it at the official website of the exam conducting agency, the National Testing Agency. Candidates who took the exam in January can also apply for the exam. The best of the two JEE Main scores will be considered for admission. JEE Main exam is conducted for admission to IIITs, NITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) and State Funded Technical Institutes (SFTIs).

Class 12 pass students can appear for the exam. However those who have passed class 12th/ Qualifying examination in 2016 or before as well as those who will appear in such examination in 2020 or later are not eligible to appear in JEE Main April 2019.

Candidates must have taken at least five subjects in class 12th/ qualifying examination in order to be eligible for writing JEE Main 2019. Candidates applying for B.Arch., must have studies Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in the qualifying examination.

The exam pattern will be similar to the JEE Main January 2019 exam. Mock tests will be made available on the NTA website and designated Test Practice Centers (TPCs).

The National Testing Agency will allow candidates to correct the applications from March 11 to March 15. The correction facility will be available only to candidates who are applying for the first time and had not applied for the JEE Main January 2019 exam.

"The Candidates of JEE (Main) January, 2019 as well as April 2019 Examination(s), who come under EWS category as per the Certificate issued by the Competent Authority, may mention such category in the Online Application Form available at www.jeemain.nic.in between March 11-15, 2019," reads the official notice. "The EWS Category Certificate is not to be uploaded in the JEE (Main) Portal. However, the same will be required at the time of filling up of the application for JEE (Advanced)," it adds.

