JEE Main 2018: CBSE Begins Correction Process For Application Forms; Last Date January 22 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the data correction process for applicants who have applied for the JEE Main 2018 exam to be held in April.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the data correction process for applicants who have applied for the JEE Main 2018 exam to be held in April. The link for data correction will be available from January 9 to January 22, 2018. Candidates who have entered any particular wrong or incomplete or flawed can login now and correct the same. Candidates can also correct any discrepancy in the uploaded image. Application forms with unclear images or images which do not follow the prescribed format will be summarily rejected.



The candidates must keep in mind to make the corrections by January 22, as any request of correction after January 22 will not be entertained. Candidates would be required to pay an additional fee for the corrections. The additional fee can be paid by the candidates either through credit/debit card/Ewallet (SBI buddy/Paytm) or through e-challan generated during the online correction by cash in the Syndicate/Canara/ICICI Bank between January 9 and January 23, 2018.



Candidates will not be allowed to change the mode of examination computer based examination to pen and paper based examination.



Since the correction facility is only one time facility, candidates should make the corrections very carefully and follow all the rules so as to avoid rejection of their application.



