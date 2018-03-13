JEE Main 2018 Admit Card Released; Check Complete Exam Schedule Here

JEE Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programs at NITs, IIITs, Other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, Institutions funded by participating State Governments, and other Institutions. The Paper-1 (B. E./B. Tech.) of JEE Main will also be an eligibility test for the JEE Advanced, which the candidate has to take if he/she is aspiring for admission to the undergraduate programmes offered by the IITs.
JEE Main 2018 Exam Schedule
According to CBSE, the candidates are advised to visit the examination center a day before the conduct of examination to know the exact location of the center to avoid any delay in reporting at the examination center as per schedule.
Comments
"No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall after the time of last entry (i.e. 9.30 AM for Paper-I, 2.00 PM for Paper-II and 2.30 PM for second shift of Paper-I)," said a notification posted on the official website of JEE Main 2018.
Click here for more Education News