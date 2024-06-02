JEE Advanced 2024 Answer Key To Be Out Shortly, Check Steps To Download

JEE Advanced 2024 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) is set to release the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2024 answer key. Candidates who took the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2024 can download the answer key from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The provisional answer keys for Paper 1 and Paper 2 have been posted on the JEE (Advanced) 2024 online portal. Candidates can submit feedback on the candidate portal. The objection window will remain open until June 3.

JEE Advanced 2024 Answer Key: Steps To Download

Go to the official JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Select the JEE Advanced 2024 answer key link on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates need to enter their login details.

Submit the details and access the answer key.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The results for JEE Advanced 2024 will be announced on June 9. The category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will be accessible through the JEE (Advanced) 2024 online portal after the results are declared. Additionally, candidates will receive text message notifications on their registered mobile numbers. For more details, candidates can visit the official JEE Advanced website.