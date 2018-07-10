Madras High Court Stays Order To Revise JEE Advanced Rank List; IIT Kanpur Releases Revised Counselling Schedule

Madras High Court Stays Order To Revise JEE Advanced Rank List

The Madras High Court has stayed an order given by single judge bench to re-issue the rank list for JEE Advanced exam. The single judge bench had directed IIT Kanpur to revise and release the JEE Advanced 2018 rank list giving preference to candidates who followed instructions given by the institute earlier as opposed to the clarified instructions released after the exam. IIT Kanpur had filed an appeal against the order.

The appeal by IIT Kanpur was heard by a division bench of Justices Huluvadi G Ramesh and Dhandapani which said the order was 'totally unwarranted' and impractical since the evaluation of the exam was over. IIT Kanpur had released the result for JEE Advanced exam on June 10, 2018.

Aftre the result for JEE Advanced was released, a petition was filed by L LakshmiSree who had appeared for JEE Advanced test in Chennai on May 20. The petitioner argued that during the exam, candidates were instructed to answer in correct numerical value up to two decimal places, and that marks will be granted only if the candidates followed the said instructions. However, several students did not follow the instructions given and submitted answers which were not up to the second decimal place.

IIT Kanpur later issued a clarification which said, "if an answer is the integer 11, all the answered entered as 11, 11.0, or 11.00 will be correct."

The petitioner claimed that if marks were awarded to candidates who did not follow the instructions, it would affect the ranks of candidates like her who had followed the instructions given before the exam. Hence the petitioner moved the court to quash the clarification issued by IIT Kanpur after the exam.

IIT Kanpur, immediately suspended the seat allocation process and filed an appeal with the court.

During the hearing, senior counsel Vijay Narayanan submitted that the order passed after the evaluation of the test had created confusion among students and parents.

Now that the order by the single judge bench has been stayed, IIT Kanpur has issued a revised counselling schedule which is available on the official website. The display of seats vacant for third round counselling and allocation have been displayed today and the document verification process for third round will be conducted on July 11 and July 12.

