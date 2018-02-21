How To Face JEE, NEET Exams In Your Second Attempt: Read Expert Tips Here The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Paper-based exam is scheduled on April 8, 2018 and the computer-based exam is scheduled on April 15 and 16, 2018 while the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical courses will be held on May 6, 2018.

"Every year, out of the total number of students appearing for JEE and NEET, many do not secure their desired rank. These exams are highly competitive, and - for various reasons - candidates might be unable to give their best shot during the first attempt," says Mr Rajshekhar Ratrey of Toppr.com. The



NDTV talked to Mr. Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP, Educational Content, Toppr.com on how to attend NEET or JEE in a second attempt.





Here is what Mr Ratrey told us:



"The second attempt is, thus, even more crucial, and deserving of single-minded focus and dedication. The following preparation tips can help candidates make the most of it:



1) Identify your shortcomings:



Since you're attempting the exam a second time, analyse your strengths and weaknesses from the first attempt, and study smarter. Through constant practice and revision, ensure that there is little room left for error.



2) Manage your time better:



Your time management skills need to be even sharper this time around. Create a daily plan, over broader weekly or monthly targets, and discreetly allot time for each subject. Focus more on the ones you are weak in. Also, create a separate timeline for revision and mock tests, and follow it as far as possible.



3) Get all your doubts cleared:



Address all your doubts well before the exam. Do not hesitate to approach your mentors and professors. This will improve your confidence significantly.



4) Solve plenty of mock tests:



Practicing a good number of previous papers, will help you improve both speed and accuracy. Try to solve at least one test a day, and go up to 2 or 3, once you've covered the entire syllabus. Make sure to fine-tune your preparation towards the end.



5) Use smarter techniques:



This time, try and grasp quicker methods of solving the paper, through the mechanisms you have mastered already. Train yourself to use shortcuts to simplify complex mechanisms while solving Physics and Math problems. Then, practice them thoroughly.





6) Revise regularly:



Make concept sheets for theorems, and formulae in a separate notebook. This method will help you save time during the final stages of preparation. Make sure to revise them every single day.





Know that this additional year is enough time for you to crack JEE & NEET. You are bound to be in a better position this time. Study diligently, and success will follow. All the best!"



Toppr.com is a learning app that provides personalized learning for students from class 5th -12th, studying for boards, Olympiads and various engineering, commerce and medical competitive exams.



