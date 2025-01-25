JEE Main 2025: Test Centre In Ayodhya Changed, Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised one more Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 exam centre in Ayodhya for the exams scheduled on January 28, 29, and 30. This change has been made considering the massive congregation of devotees attending the Mahakumbh near Ram Path and the River Saryu.

In an official statement, NTA said: "Based on the recommendations of the district level committee and the district administration, the following change is made in the examination centre due to the huge congregation of devotees in Mahakumbh at Ayodhya near Ram Path leading to River Saryu."

Candidates who were earlier allotted to the Institute for Advanced Computer Technology, 21/03/44/03, Behind Choti Devkali Mandir, Tulsi Nagar Ayodhya, Faizabad, UP-224723, will have to appear at SRS Digital Institute, MIG-35 Kaushalpuri Colony, Phase-2, Ayodhya.

Fresh admit cards reflecting this change have been issued and can be downloaded from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to verify that the QR code and barcode are visible on their admit cards.

Additionally, candidates must bring the same photo ID used during the online application process for identity verification. They are also advised to thoroughly review the subject-specific and general instructions mentioned in the admit card and question paper and adhere to them during the exam.

NTA had previously revised exam centres in Prayagraj and one centre in the UAE.