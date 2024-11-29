JCI Admit Card 2024: Jute Corporation Of India Releases Hall Ticket For Recruitment Exam

JCI Admit Card 2024: The Jute Corporation of India (JCI) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam aimed at filling vacant non-executive posts (Regular), including Junior Assistant, Accountant, and Junior Inspector positions. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from JCI's official website. The exam is scheduled for December 8, with two shifts: 1pm to 3pm for the first shift and 4.30pm onwards for the second shift, which includes typing. This recruitment drive seeks to fill a total of 90 vacancies.

Selection Process

The selection process includes:

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Typing Test/Trade Test (varies by post)

Document Verification

JCI Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Visit JCI's official website.

Navigate to the "Recruitments" section under the "Public Notice" tab.

Click on the admit card link.

Enter your registration number and password.

Input the captcha code to view and download your admit card.

What To Carry To the JCI Exam Centre

JCI Admit Card (hard copy).

Original photo identity proof (e.g., Driving License, PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Passport).

Caste certificate (if applicable).

Two recent passport-size photographs.

JCI Exam Day Guidelines

Bring a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre.

Carry government-issued ID proof.

Ensure all required documents, including a caste certificate (if needed), are in order.

For more details, visit the official website.