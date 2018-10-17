Jammu University Announces New Dates For Postponed Exams

Jammu University has today announced the new dates for examinations which were earlier postponed by the University. The University had postponed exams for all students of BA/ B.Sc./ B.Com./ BBA/ BCA/ BA English (Hons)/ B.Com. (Hons) courses for 3rd semester examination 2018 (Private) Non-CBCS and CBCS. The exams will be held later this month.

The exam which was scheduled on October 8, 2018 (Monday), will now be held on October 22, 2018 (Monday). The exam which was scheduled on October 10, 2018 (Wednesday) will now be held on October 25, 2018 (Thursday).

University has also announced the new examination date for the exam which was postponed for BA Degree General Course 3rd Semester Examination 2018 (Private) Non-CBCS for center no. 46, Government Degree College Bani Hall - A. The exam which was earlier scheduled on September 24, 2018 (Monday) will now be held on October 27, 2018 (Saturday).

The University recently released several degree results including the result for BE 4th semester result which is available on the official website for Controller of Examination, Jammu University: www.coeju.com.

About Jammu University

The University of Jammu, accredited as 'A' Grade University by National Assessment & Accreditation Council of India came into existence in 1969 vide Kashmir and Jammu Universities Act 1969 following bifurcation of the erstwhile University of Jammu and Kashmir.

Controller of Examinations University of Jammu holds examinations so the University of Jammu can, grant degrees, generate knowledge and confer diverse academic distinctions on persons who pursue approved courses of study in the University or in constituent colleges/institutions approved for the purpose also for those who appear as external/private candidates. It also confers honorary degrees or other distinctions on the persons of exceptional caliber.

