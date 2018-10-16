Jammu University Degree Result 2018 For 3rd, 4th, 6th Semester Released @ Coeju.com

Jammu University Degree Result 2018 Released @ Coeju.com

Jammu University has released result for BA/ B.Sc./ B.Com./ BBA/ BCA/ BA English (Hons)/ B.Com. (Hons) courses. The result has been released for 3rd semester exam (Regular - CBCS) 2018, 6th Semester Bi-Annual Exam 2017, 4th Semester Exam (NCBCS) 2018, 6th Semester Bi-Annual Exam 2018, 6th Semester Annual Exam 2018. Apart from these, the result has also been released for part 3rd Annual Exam 2016 and 2015 whose result had been kept withheld.

Jammu University Degree Result 2018: How to check?

Step one: Go to official website for Controller of Examination: www.coeju.com.

Step two: Click on the relevant result link.

Step three: A new window will open. Click on download.

Step four: A pdf will open. Check your roll number for result status and marks.

The University had, yesterday, released the result for BE 4th semester. Apart from the BE 4th semester result, Jammu University had also released the result for B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/ BBA/BCA/B.A.Eng (H)/B.Com.(H) 2nd Semester, Non-CBCS (Private) Examination 2018, MA Economics 2nd Semester exam held in may 2018, and M.Sc. IT 2nd semester exam held in May 2018.

About Jammu University

The University of Jammu, accredited as 'A' Grade University by National Assessment & Accreditation Council of India came into existence in 1969 vide Kashmir and Jammu Universities Act 1969 following bifurcation of the erstwhile University of Jammu and Kashmir.

Controller of Examinations University of Jammu holds examinations so the University of Jammu can, grant degrees, generate knowledge and confer diverse academic distinctions on persons who pursue approved courses of study in the University or in constituent colleges/institutions approved for the purpose also for those who appear as external/private candidates. It also confers honorary degrees or other distinctions on the persons of exceptional caliber.

