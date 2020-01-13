Jamia Semester Exams Cancelled Till Further Notice

New schedule will be declared later, an official statement said.

On the demand of the protesting students the Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor announced that the ongoing semester exams stands cancelled till further notice. New schedule will be declared later, an official statement said.

Hundreds of Jamia Millia students broke the lock on the main gate and barged into university office premises today to surround Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar's residence, forcing her to emerge and confront a mob that demanded a FIR be registered against Delhi Police in connection with the last month's violent clashes.

In visuals of the confrontation, Ms Akhtar can be seen standing in the middle of a sea of students chanting "FIR, FIR", while she explains that attempts were being made to file a complaint.

The focus of the students' agitation was the violence that broke out on the Jamia campus late on the night of December 15.

A decision has also been taken that the administration will also explore the possibility of moving court for the registration of FIR on the police action in university library case at the earliest, the statement said.

According to a varsity official, it has already followed all possible steps for the registration of the FIR.

"It has given its complaint to SHO Jamia Nagar and it's copy to CP Delhi and DCP South East. University has also written letters to Joint CP Southern Range and DCP Crime for the registration of FIR earlier," the official said.

"NHRC has already begun the inquiry into the police action against the students. A team has already visited the university and another team is scheduled to come tomorrow to record the statement of the victim students. The university has already handed over all the evidence to the NHRC," the official said.

The university Executive Council (EC) meeting has been called tomorrow.

Click here for more Education News

