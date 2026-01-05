Jamia Millia Islamia Opens 2026 Admissions: Apply Now For Nursery To Class 11

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has announced the admission schedule for the 2026-27 academic year for its schools, and the applications for the entry-level classes are going to start very soon.

The university has made the official admission prospectus available on the website and has given the key dates and the ways for the parents and guardians to apply for the different classes.

Nursery to Class 1: The registrations for Nursery, Preparatory and Class 1 will commence from January 7, 2026, and the deadline for the online applications is January 27, 2026. The parents can apply via the official JMI admission portal at admission.jmi.ac.in. The application fee for these classes is Rs 500. The admissions for these levels will be held at Mushir Fatma Nursery School and Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School (Self-Financed).

Middle and Secondary Admissions: For Class 6 and Class 9, the application forms will be out on February 5, 2026, and the last date to fill them up has been set as March 5, 2026. The admissions will be at Jamia Senior Secondary School, Jamia Girls Senior Secondary School (Self-Financed), and Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School (Self-Financed). The fees for these applications are also Rs 500.

Class 11: The admission process in Class 11 (Science, Arts and Commerce streams) will follow a different timetable. The application period runs from February 20, 2026, to March 20, 2026, with an application fee of Rs 500. Jamia's affiliated senior secondary schools are the places where these admissions will take place.

Balak Mata Centres: JMI is also going to have the admissions in Balak Mata Centres. The admission forms for these centres can be downloaded starting from March 5, 2026, and the deadline for the applications is April 20, 2026. The application fee for Balak Mata is set at Rs 50, and the applications have to be submitted physically at the specified centers at Matia Mahal, Qassabpura, and Beriwala Bagh. This procedure is different from other school admissions where the application can be submitted online.

Parents are advised to visit the official website for further details.