Jamia Engineering Diploma Student, Son Of An Electrician, Bags Rs 70-Lakh Job Offer

Mohammad Aamir Ali with his father Shamshad Ali

Mohammad Aamir Ali, a student of Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (2015-2018 Batch) of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), has been selected by Frisson Motor Werks, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA as Battery Management System Engineer on an annual salary package of $ 100,008.00 which is equivalent to Rs.70 Lakh per annum (approximately). This is highest salary package for any Diploma Engineering student of the varsity since its inception. Amir's father Shamshad Ali is working as an electrician in JMI.

Amir would be leaving for US by December this year.

Amir's story is a tale of consistent hard work and passion to do something new. He belongs to a very humble background.

"Amir used to ask such kind of questions related to functioning of electrical equipments and electricity that I could not answer despite being an electrician for so many years. I always advised him to do hard work and today I'm very happy for him," says Mr. Shamshad Ali.

Despite scoring good marks in JMI school board examinations, Amir could not succeed in getting admission in B.Tech course for three consecutive years. After his first failed attempt to get admission in B.Tech course, he took admission in Diploma Engineering and tried two more attempts for B.Tech, but could not succeed.

Then he concentrated on his project on Pre Electric Car and got appreciation from various corners of the industry, said a statement from the Delhi-based Central University.

"Electric vehicles are my passion. Charging infrastructure is the basic problem faced by electric vehicles in India. If I will succeed in my research the cost of charging of electric vehicles will become almost zero," Amir told JMI Media Coordinator's office.

Amir completed his project under the guidance of Mr. Waqar Alam, Assistant Professor, University Polytechnic and Dr.Prabhash Mishra, Assistant Director, Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship(CIE).

Prof. Zeeshan Hussain, Director of the CIE promoted the project at various levels and got it uploaded on university website.

Frisson Motor Werks, USA got to know about Amir's project through JMI's website and it approached the University, said the statement.

After one month of communication through Linkedin, Skype and rigorous telephonic interview of Amir, the company decided to hire Amir as Battery Management System Engineer.

University's placement officer Mr. Rihan Khan Suri coordinated the whole process.

