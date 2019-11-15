Jamia Millia Islamia Gets Four New Departments, UGC Approves 28 Teaching Positions

Four new departments in JMI , UGC approves 28 teaching positions

Jamia Millia Islamia is introducing 4 new departments for which University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved 28 teaching positions.

The new departments are-- Foreign Languages, Hospital Management and Hospice Studies, Design & Innovation and Environmental Sciences.

For each department the UGC has approved 7 teaching positions. Each department will have one Professor, two Associate Professors and four Assistant Professors.

JMI Vice-Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar addressing Jamia community on the 99th Foundation Day of the university on October 29, had said that four new departments will be opened shortly.

Thanking the UGC for giving the approval the Vice-Chancellor said the new courses will help preparing students as per available job opportunities in the market.

"In future we are planning to introduce more such courses in the university," she said.

Jamia Millia Islamia University was established in 1920. The University up until now had 39 departments catering to disciplines in Science, Arts, and Humanities. The University conducts an entrance test for admission to its various courses.

Jamia Millia Islamia University is considered to be one of the prominent universities in the country with the University acquiring 12th rank among Universities and 19th overall rank in the NIRF rankings released for the year 2019.

