Jamia Millia Islamia First To Start Diploma Course In Unani Pharmacy

On 29 September 2017, Jamia became the first University in the country to open graduate and post-graduate programmes for Army personnel; thus becoming the first varsity, as well, where personnel of all three forces can enroll for degree and postgraduate courses of their choice. In December the varsity started online registration for Army personnel began under Taleem-E-Taraqqi project. Read: Jamia Millia Islamia Opens UG, PG Programmes For Army Personnel
'Launch of the diploma course in Unani medicine is an apt tribute to the legacy of Hakim Ajmal Khan who was a founder of JMI and one of the biggest names in Unani medicine. This is an old system of medicine in which Hakims would not divulge the method of preparation and contents. As a result, much information could not be passed down to future generations,' said Professor Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, JMI.
Dr. Anil Khurana, Director General, Central Council For Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), Ministry of AYUSH, Professor Shahid Ashraf, Pro Vice-Chancellor JMI, Shoyeb Akram, Chairman, REX Charitable Trust, Professor Shareef Ahmad, Dean, Faculty of Natural Sciences, S. A. Siddiqui, Programme Coordinator, Unani Pharmacy, JMI, Professor Mohammad Husain, Coordinator, PhD Unani and Allied Sciences and other senior members of the Science faculty and students were also present during the inauguration of the course.
