Jamia Millia Islamia First To Start Diploma Course In Unani Pharmacy Jamia Millia Islamia has started Diploma course in Unani Pharmacy in reverence to one of its founders Hakim Ajmal Khan, one of the biggest names in Unani medicine, as well. The two year self financed course has begun with 35 students.

Share EMAIL PRINT Jamia Millia Islamia First To Start Diploma Course In Unani Pharmacy New Delhi: In a first of its kind initiative, Jamia Millia Islamia has started Diploma course in Unani Pharmacy in reverence to one of its founders Hakim Ajmal Khan, one of the biggest names in Unani medicine, as well. The two year self financed course has begun with 35 students. Currently the University is offering PhD programme in Unani medicine. The University has also launched a Unani medicine laboratory and a mobile van dispensary. The varsity will also allocate a herbal garden for the teaching and research. The mobile dispensary will cater to the requirements of university employees and students at subsidized rates; REX industries will supply the medicine for the purpose.



On 29 September 2017, Jamia became the first University in the country to open graduate and post-graduate programmes for Army personnel; thus becoming the first varsity, as well, where personnel of all three forces can enroll for degree and postgraduate courses of their choice. In December the varsity started online registration for Army personnel began under Taleem-E-Taraqqi project. Read: Jamia Millia Islamia Opens UG, PG Programmes For Army Personnel



'Launch of the diploma course in Unani medicine is an apt tribute to the legacy of Hakim Ajmal Khan who was a founder of JMI and one of the biggest names in Unani medicine. This is an old system of medicine in which Hakims would not divulge the method of preparation and contents. As a result, much information could not be passed down to future generations,' said Professor Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, JMI.



Dr. Anil Khurana, Director General, Central Council For Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), Ministry of AYUSH, Professor Shahid Ashraf, Pro Vice-Chancellor JMI, Shoyeb Akram, Chairman, REX Charitable Trust, Professor Shareef Ahmad, Dean, Faculty of Natural Sciences, S. A. Siddiqui, Programme Coordinator, Unani Pharmacy, JMI, Professor Mohammad Husain, Coordinator, PhD Unani and Allied Sciences and other senior members of the Science faculty and students were also present during the inauguration of the course.



Shoyeb Akram, Chairman, REX industries gave a one-time stipend of Rs 10,000 to each student enrolled in the course besides offering cash awards of Rs 31,000, 21,000 and 11,000 to the first, second and third position holders respectively.



Click here for more Education News



In a first of its kind initiative, Jamia Millia Islamia has started Diploma course in Unani Pharmacy in reverence to one of its founders Hakim Ajmal Khan, one of the biggest names in Unani medicine, as well. The two year self financed course has begun with 35 students. Currently the University is offering PhD programme in Unani medicine. The University has also launched a Unani medicine laboratory and a mobile van dispensary. The varsity will also allocate a herbal garden for the teaching and research. The mobile dispensary will cater to the requirements of university employees and students at subsidized rates; REX industries will supply the medicine for the purpose.On 29 September 2017, Jamia became the first University in the country to open graduate and post-graduate programmes for Army personnel; thus becoming the first varsity, as well, where personnel of all three forces can enroll for degree and postgraduate courses of their choice. In December the varsity started online registration for Army personnel began under Taleem-E-Taraqqi project.'Launch of the diploma course in Unani medicine is an apt tribute to the legacy of Hakim Ajmal Khan who was a founder of JMI and one of the biggest names in Unani medicine. This is an old system of medicine in which Hakims would not divulge the method of preparation and contents. As a result, much information could not be passed down to future generations,' said Professor Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, JMI.Dr. Anil Khurana, Director General, Central Council For Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), Ministry of AYUSH, Professor Shahid Ashraf, Pro Vice-Chancellor JMI, Shoyeb Akram, Chairman, REX Charitable Trust, Professor Shareef Ahmad, Dean, Faculty of Natural Sciences, S. A. Siddiqui, Programme Coordinator, Unani Pharmacy, JMI, Professor Mohammad Husain, Coordinator, PhD Unani and Allied Sciences and other senior members of the Science faculty and students were also present during the inauguration of the course. Shoyeb Akram, Chairman, REX industries gave a one-time stipend of Rs 10,000 to each student enrolled in the course besides offering cash awards of Rs 31,000, 21,000 and 11,000 to the first, second and third position holders respectively.