JAM 2024: IIT Madras Announces Top Performers' Names, Find Out Who Scored Highest

JAM 2024: The registration window for admission will open on April 10, 2024.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, has released the list of top performers in the Joint Admissions Test (JAM) 2024. Those who took the exam can view this list along with the cutoff marks on the official website.

The official answer key and individual scorecards can also be accessed on the official website.

JAM 2024: Here are the cutoff scores for various categories

The highest achievers in different subjects are as follows:

Biotechnology (BT): Siddhant Bhardwaj achieved the top position with a raw score of 90.

Chemistry (CY): Saurabh Kumar leads with a score of 91.67.

Economics (EN): Mihir Dev Choudhary obtained a score of 70.

Geology (GG): Farheen Naaz achieved a score of 85.33.

Mathematics (MA): Sarthak Yash Sethi secured the top spot with a score of 57.33.

Mathematical Statistics (MS): Bishwayan Ghosh is the top scorer with a score of 93.33.

Physics (PH): Indurekha Kundu achieved a score of 84.33.

JAM scores are crucial for admission to various programmes such as MSc, MSc (Tech), MS Research, MSc-MTech Dual Degree, Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhD Dual Degree across institutes. The registration window for admission will open on April 10, 2024.

The JAM 2024 Scores will be applicable for admission to more than 2,000 seats.