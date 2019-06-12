JAC 11th Result 2019 Released; Direct Link Here

JAC 11th results 2019 available on jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and exam-result.in.

JAC 11th result 2019: JAC or Jharkhand Academic Council has announced JAC 11th results or JAC Inter results for Class 11 students of exams held recently for academic year 2018-19. The JAC 11th result 2019 has been released on the Council's official website: jacresults.com. Link for the JAC 11th results has been provided here in this story. The results link can also be found on jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates can check their JAC 11th result from the board's official website. Apart from the official websites, the JAC 11th results for Arts students are also expected on private portals.

JAC 10th results for academic year 2018-19 were released recenlty. The JAC 12th results were also released in last month.

JAC 11th result 2019: Direct link

Check your JAC 11th results from the direct link provided here:

JAC 11th result 2019: Direct link

JAC 11th result 2019: How to check

JAC 11th results 2019: The results are available on Jacresults.com.

JAC 11th result is available on the board's official website and students may able to check their Jharkhand 11th result by following steps given below:

Step one: Visit the official website, jacresults.com

Step two: On the next page open, click on the JAC 11th result link.

Step three: On next page enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Click here for more Education News