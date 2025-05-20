IITR Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For Junior Stenographer Posts, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 50,200

IITR Recruitment 2025: The Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR) has officially launched its recruitment drive for the position of Junior Stenographer. A total of four vacancies are available, and interested candidates can apply online through the institute's official website, iitr.res.in. The application window, which opened on May 7, 2025, will remain active until May 31, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Applicants must have passed 10+2 (Class XII) or an equivalent qualification. In addition, candidates must qualify a stenography proficiency test in either English or Hindi, as per the standards set by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Age Limit

The upper age limit for applicants is 27 years as of the last date of application submission. Age relaxation will be applicable as per prevailing government norms.

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive an approximate monthly salary of Rs 50,200, which includes transport allowance and other benefits as applicable to Central Government employees in Class 'Y' cities.

Selection ProcessBThe recruitment process consists of two stages: a Written Examination and a Stenography Proficiency Test.

The Written Examination will be conducted in OMR or Computer-Based format, comprising 200 objective-type multiple-choice questions at the 10+2 standard level, with a duration of 2 hours. The questions will be bilingual (English and Hindi), except for the English Language section. Candidates eligible for a scribe will have an additional 40 minutes.



The Stenography Proficiency Test requires transcribing a 10-minute dictation at 80 words per minute in either English or Hindi. While the stenography test is qualifying in nature, only candidates who clear it will be considered for merit ranking based on their written exam performance. In case of tie scores, the merit list will be determined by factors such as fewer negative marks, older date of birth, earlier acquisition of essential qualification, and alphabetical order of candidates' first names.

The official notification reads: "All the applicants are advised to satisfy themselves before applying that they possess the essential qualifications and other conditions stipulated in the advertisement laid down for the posts as on the last date of receipt of the online application. No interim enquiry asking for advice on eligibility will be entertained. The prescribed essential qualifications/experiences are the minimum, and selection is done through open competition. Therefore, mere possession of the minimum education qualification/experience does not entitle candidates for selection to the post."

Application Fee

Candidates must pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 500 through the payment gateway provided in the application form. However, SC/ST/PwBD/Women/CSIR employees and Ex-servicemen are exempt from paying the fee. No alternative payment methods like demand drafts or postal orders will be accepted.