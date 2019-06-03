Bihar ITICAT 2019 Result, Rank Cards Released

ITICAT result and rank cards have been released

ITICAT Result 2019: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the result for Industrial training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) 2019. The rank cards for students who appeared in the ITICAT exam are available on the official ITICAT website. Students can check and download their respective ranks from the official website using their roll number and date of birth.

ITICAT Result 2019: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official website for BCECEB: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the link provided to check ITICAT rank.

Step three: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step four: Submit and view your rank card. Take a printout of the rank card for future reference.

ITICAT Result 2019; Direct Link

This year the ITICAT counselling will be conducted online. Information regarding the online counselling will be released on the official BCECEB website soon.

ITICAT was an objective exam with 150 questions and total 300 marks. For each correct answer 2 marks was awarded. There was no penalty for wrong answer. Merit list has been prepared on the basis of total marks scored by a candidate.

In case two candidates have scored same total marks, then the order of merit has been decided as per the following criteria:

In case of same total marks, student with more marks in mathematics will be given precedence.

In case of same total marks and same marks in mathematics section, student with more marks in General Science will be given precedence.

In case the students have scored same marks overall and in all three sections, then the student with earlier date of birth will be given precedence.

