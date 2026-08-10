ITBP Medical Officer Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 282 Posts

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has started the online application process for 282 Medical Officer posts. Candidates who meet the required eligibility criteria can apply through the official recruitment website from August 10, 2026.

The recruitment is being conducted under the Central Armed Police Forces Medical Officer Selection Board. The vacancies include posts of Medical Officers, Specialist Medical Officers and Super Specialist Medical Officers.

The last date to submit the application form is September 8, 2026, till 11:59 pm.

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ITBP Medical Officer Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive has 282 vacancies in total. These include:

Super Specialist Medical Officer: 5 posts

5 posts Specialist Medical Officer: 162 posts

162 posts Medical Officer: 115 posts

115 posts The posts are classified under Group A.

ITBP Medical Officer Recruitment 2026: Important details

The recruitment is being conducted by ITBP, which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The online application window opened on August 10. Candidates have time until September 8 to complete the application process.

Before filling out the form, candidates should read the detailed recruitment notification carefully. It contains information about the required qualifications, age limit, selection process, application fee and other conditions.

ITBP Medical Officer Recruitment 2026: Key details