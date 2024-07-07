ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited For 112 Posts, Details Here

Eligibility Criteria
Applicants must possess a degree from a recognised university or its equivalent, with psychology as a subject, or a degree from a recognized university along with a Bachelor of Education (BEd) or Bachelor of Teaching (BT) or its equivalent.
Selection Process
The selection process includes a recruitment test. Candidates issued online admit cards will have their candidature considered provisional until they are finally selected and submit all required documents/certificates in their original and prescribed formats during the document verification stage. Candidates must also participate in a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).
The written test will carry 100 marks and consist of objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):
- General English: 10 questions - 10 marks
- General Hindi: 10 questions - 10 marks
- General Awareness (Bilingual): 10 questions - 10 marks
- Quantitative Aptitude & Simple Reasoning (Bilingual): 10 questions - 10 marks
- Psychology (Bilingual): 60 questions - 60 marks
Syllabus of Psychology
- General Psychology, Intelligence and Creativity, Problem Solving: 10 questions - 10 marks
- Personality, Attitude, Stereotypes, Prejudice and Discrimination, Group Dynamics: 10 questions - 10 marks
- Psychopathology: 15 questions - 15 marks
- Counseling Psychology: 15 questions - 15 marks
- Managing Human Resources: 10 questions - 10 marks
Application Fee
Male candidates from the UR, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Those from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, females, and E-Servicemen are exempted from the fee payment.
Age Limit
Candidates must be between 20 to 25 years old. The crucial date for determining the age limit is the closing date for receipt of online applications, which is August 5, 2024.
For more details regarding the application process, candidates can check the detailed notification here.