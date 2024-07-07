ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited For 112 Posts, Details Here

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2024: The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is currenlty accepting application for head constable (Education and stress counselor) positions. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 112 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is currenlty accepting application for head constable (Education and stress counselor) positions. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 112 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website . The application process began today and will continue until August 5.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must possess a degree from a recognised university or its equivalent, with psychology as a subject, or a degree from a recognized university along with a Bachelor of Education (BEd) or Bachelor of Teaching (BT) or its equivalent.

Selection Process

The selection process includes a recruitment test. Candidates issued online admit cards will have their candidature considered provisional until they are finally selected and submit all required documents/certificates in their original and prescribed formats during the document verification stage. Candidates must also participate in a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

The written test will carry 100 marks and consist of objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

General English: 10 questions - 10 marks

General Hindi: 10 questions - 10 marks

General Awareness (Bilingual): 10 questions - 10 marks

Quantitative Aptitude & Simple Reasoning (Bilingual): 10 questions - 10 marks

Psychology (Bilingual): 60 questions - 60 marks

Syllabus of Psychology

General Psychology, Intelligence and Creativity, Problem Solving: 10 questions - 10 marks

Personality, Attitude, Stereotypes, Prejudice and Discrimination, Group Dynamics: 10 questions - 10 marks

Psychopathology: 15 questions - 15 marks

Counseling Psychology: 15 questions - 15 marks

Managing Human Resources: 10 questions - 10 marks

Application Fee

Male candidates from the UR, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Those from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, females, and E-Servicemen are exempted from the fee payment.

Age Limit

Candidates must be between 20 to 25 years old. The crucial date for determining the age limit is the closing date for receipt of online applications, which is August 5, 2024.

For more details regarding the application process, candidates can check the detailed notification here.