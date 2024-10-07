Advertisement

ITBP Recruitment 2024: Applications To Begin On October 28, Check Details

ITBP Recruitment 2024: The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies for the posts of ASI, HC, and Constable.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
ITBP Recruitment 2024: Applications To Begin On October 28, Check Details
The last date for registration is November 26, 2024.
ITBP Recruitment 2024: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will begin accepting applications for various posts on October 28. Candidates can register by visiting the official ITBP website, itbpolice.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies for the posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Head Constable (HC), and Constable. The last date for registration is November 26, 2024.

ITBP Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

  • Step 1. Visit the official ITBP website
  • Step 2. On the homepage, select the "ITBP Recruitment 2024" link
  • Step 3. A new page will appear on the screen
  • Step 4. Fill out the form by providing the required details and making the fee payment
  • Step 5. Submit the application form along with the necessary documents
  • Step 6. Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Post-wise Eligibility Criteria:

ASI Laboratory Technician

  • Must have passed 10+2 with PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group subjects and hold a Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology
  • 1 year of experience is required

ASI Radiographer

  • Must have passed 10+2 with PCB subjects and a Diploma in Radio Diagnosis

ASI OT Technician

  • Must have passed 10+2 and hold a Diploma/Certificate in Operation Theater Technology

ASI Physiotherapist

  • Must have passed 10+2 and hold a Diploma/Certificate in Physiotherapy
  • Head Constable (Central Sterilization Room Assistant)
  • Must have passed 10+2 and hold a Certificate in Central Sterilization Room Assistance

Constable Peon

  • Must have passed Class 10

Constable Telephone Operator cum Receptionist

  • Must have passed Class 10 and have 1 year of experience as a telephone operator in an office or hospital.

Constable Dresser

  • Must have passed Class 10 and have 1 year of experience as a dresser in a hospital or clinic

Constable Linen Keeper

  • Must have passed Class 10 and have 1 year of experience handling linen in a hospital or similar organization
Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
ITBP Head Constable, ITBP News, ITBP
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
GATE 2025 Registration With Late Fees Ends Today, Check Steps To Apply
ITBP Recruitment 2024: Applications To Begin On October 28, Check Details
Chhatisgarh To Become Next State To Offer MBBS Course In Hindi
Next Article
Chhatisgarh To Become Next State To Offer MBBS Course In Hindi
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com