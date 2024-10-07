ITBP Recruitment 2024: Applications To Begin On October 28, Check Details

ITBP Recruitment 2024: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will begin accepting applications for various posts on October 28. Candidates can register by visiting the official ITBP website, itbpolice.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies for the posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Head Constable (HC), and Constable. The last date for registration is November 26, 2024.

ITBP Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official ITBP website

Step 2. On the homepage, select the "ITBP Recruitment 2024" link

Step 3. A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4. Fill out the form by providing the required details and making the fee payment

Step 5. Submit the application form along with the necessary documents

Step 6. Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Post-wise Eligibility Criteria:

ASI Laboratory Technician

Must have passed 10+2 with PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group subjects and hold a Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology

1 year of experience is required

ASI Radiographer

Must have passed 10+2 with PCB subjects and a Diploma in Radio Diagnosis

ASI OT Technician

Must have passed 10+2 and hold a Diploma/Certificate in Operation Theater Technology

ASI Physiotherapist

Must have passed 10+2 and hold a Diploma/Certificate in Physiotherapy

Head Constable (Central Sterilization Room Assistant)

Must have passed 10+2 and hold a Certificate in Central Sterilization Room Assistance

Constable Peon

Must have passed Class 10

Constable Telephone Operator cum Receptionist

Must have passed Class 10 and have 1 year of experience as a telephone operator in an office or hospital.

Constable Dresser

Must have passed Class 10 and have 1 year of experience as a dresser in a hospital or clinic

Constable Linen Keeper