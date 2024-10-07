ITBP Recruitment 2024: Applications To Begin On October 28, Check Details

The last date for registration is November 26, 2024.
ITBP Recruitment 2024: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will begin accepting applications for various posts on October 28. Candidates can register by visiting the official ITBP website, itbpolice.nic.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies for the posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Head Constable (HC), and Constable. The last date for registration is November 26, 2024.
ITBP Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply
- Step 1. Visit the official ITBP website
- Step 2. On the homepage, select the "ITBP Recruitment 2024" link
- Step 3. A new page will appear on the screen
- Step 4. Fill out the form by providing the required details and making the fee payment
- Step 5. Submit the application form along with the necessary documents
- Step 6. Take a printout of the application form for future reference
Post-wise Eligibility Criteria:
ASI Laboratory Technician
- Must have passed 10+2 with PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group subjects and hold a Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology
- 1 year of experience is required
ASI Radiographer
- Must have passed 10+2 with PCB subjects and a Diploma in Radio Diagnosis
ASI OT Technician
- Must have passed 10+2 and hold a Diploma/Certificate in Operation Theater Technology
ASI Physiotherapist
- Must have passed 10+2 and hold a Diploma/Certificate in Physiotherapy
- Head Constable (Central Sterilization Room Assistant)
- Must have passed 10+2 and hold a Certificate in Central Sterilization Room Assistance
Constable Peon
- Must have passed Class 10
Constable Telephone Operator cum Receptionist
- Must have passed Class 10 and have 1 year of experience as a telephone operator in an office or hospital.
Constable Dresser
- Must have passed Class 10 and have 1 year of experience as a dresser in a hospital or clinic
Constable Linen Keeper
- Must have passed Class 10 and have 1 year of experience handling linen in a hospital or similar organization
