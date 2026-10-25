ISRO Recruitment 2026 Result Out: Skill Test Scheduled For November 1

ISRO Recruitment Result 2026: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has declared the result for the ISRO recruitment 2026 for the Assistant, Junior Personal Assistant (JPA), Upper Division Clerk (UDC), and Stenographer posts. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their qualifying status in the merit list PDF released on the official website, isro.gov.in.

The result PDF contains the roll numbers of all the candidates shortlisted for the next stage of recruitment. The recruitment drive aims to fill 242 vacancies across all the posts.

Applicants qualified for the exam will move to the next stage of the recruitment process which is the Skill Test, which is scheduled to be held on November 1, 2026.

The ISRO Recruitment 2026 exam was conducted in CBT mode on September 21.

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ISRO Recruitment Result 2026: Steps to Check Qualifying Status

Applicants can check the steps mentioned below to download the ISRO result 2026 merit list PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official ISRO website, isro.gov.in

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click the 'Recruitment' section.

Step 3: Under this section, click on the link titled "ISRO Recruitment 2026 Result for Assistant, JPA and Stenographer"

Step 4: Once clicked upon the link the result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Press Ctrl+F to search your roll number.

Step 6: Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

The qualification in CBT will not guarantee the final selection of the candidates, applicants need to qualify the subsequent stages as well. Applicants are advised to visit the official website regularly for upcoming updates and announcements regarding the exam.