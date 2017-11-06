Israel Centre At IIM Bangalore Will Bring Our Two Nations Together: Israel Ambassador Daniel Carmon, Ambassador of Israel to India, inaugurated Israel Centre at IIM Bangalore, on November 5 (Sunday), 2017.

Daniel Carmon, Ambassador of Israel to India, inaugurated Israel Centre at IIM Bangalore Bengaluru: "The Israel Centre at IIM Bangalore will lead to upgrading of academic collaboration between India and Israel, and will make our countries and economies stronger," said Chief Guest Daniel Carmon, Ambassador of Israel to India, during the inauguration of the



Pointing out that a crucial part of successful academia is sharing of knowledge, the Ambassador said academic partners should be like-minded in the pursuit of knowledge, but different enough to bring in diverse perspectives.



Hailing the Israel Centre at IIM Bangalore as "a first-of-its-kind venture", he said it would bring the two countries together. "We need to continue to encourage more student exchanges and we will see the fruits of labour in the years to come," he added.



Earlier, while welcoming the guests, Prof. Abhoy K. Ojha, Chairperson of the Centre and senior faculty from the Organizational Behavior and Human Resources Management (OBHRM) area at IIMB, said the Israel Centre at IIM Bangalore was the beginning of a new academic relationship between Israel and India, which would lead to deeper engagement between the two countries.



Prof. G. Raghuram, Director, IIM Bangalore, gave a background of the bilateral collaboration between India and Israel and spoke of the traditional areas of partnership between the two countries, the potential in new domains, and the complementarities between the two countries.



"India's strong aspirational entrepreneurial spirit stands to gain from Israel's vibrant technology-based innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem. Israel's aim for market scale up would be aided by India's large market with innovative opportunities. The Israel Centre at IIMB will provide the perfect platform for the two countries for the understanding of technology innovation, business strategy and history, government policies and culture, which in turn will lead to many more collaborations in the realm of academics, research, business, and beyond," he explained.



The keynote address was delivered by Ajay Vipin Nanavati, Chairman, Syndicate Bank, and former CEO, 3M Israel and 3M India. He focussed on why the Israeli system does well and what India can learn.



In his closing address, Prof. Gadi Ariav, said the Centre is an outcome of the rapidly shortening geographical distance between nations. He also pointed out that there will be challenges in this venture, which we need to overcome with what he termed 'unhurried thoughtfulness', as scholarship needs proper time to thrive.



Ms. Dana Kursh, Consul General of Israel in Bengaluru, was a special guest at the launch.



